Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Candi Holt
School: Elkmont Elementary School
Grade(s) taught: Kindergarten, first, third and fifth
Subject(s) taught: All subjects
Post-secondary education:
Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, K-6
Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, P-3
Masters degree in Elementary Education, K-6
How many years have you been teaching? 22 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 15 years
What led you to choose your career path in education? I was inspired by my third grade teacher when she recognized that my speech impediment was causing problems with my learning. After receiving speech therapy, I was then able to learn and keep up with the class. The student-teacher relationship that I had with her compelled me to pursue a future in education.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? The COVID-19 pandemic was the first in many ways. All teachers, students and even parents had to persevere through something that was not natural to them: virtual learning. So, one way I grew professionally was through technology. I have had to branch out of my comfort zone and learn to incorporate more technology into my daily lessons. As educators, we are learning every day. I believe that whatever the year throws at us makes us stronger in our profession.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I love working at Elkmont Elementary. I have been at my school for the full 15 years I have been working for Limestone County Schools. We are one big family, and what I enjoy the most are my coworkers and administration. We laugh, we cry, but most importantly we know we have each other's back when needed.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? What I am most proud of is making Teacher of the Year for my school and my school district. I love teaching, and I feel like I work very hard, so it gives me great gratification to be recognized for something that I am passionate about.
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? One thing I like to do outside of teaching is spending time with my family and dog. We like to travel, being outdoors and being together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.