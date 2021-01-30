Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Patrick Chambless
School: Elkmont High School
Grade(s) taught: Sixth, ninth, 10th
Subject(s) taught: Sixth-grade math and geometry
Post-secondary education:
• Bachelor's degree, Secondary Education, University of North Alabama
• Master’s degree, Instructional Leadership, Samford University
How many years have you been teaching? This is my 18th year teaching.
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? This is my 13th year in Limestone County.
What led you to choose your career path in education? I had several teachers and coaches that helped guide me through adversity that I faced at home with my parents divorcing before I started high school. Those people took time to build relationships with me that have made me the man I am today. Their impact on my life helped me realize that I can do anything, no matter the circumstances. I decided then that I, too, could have the same impact on students' lives that they had on me. I am here to hopefully make a difference in a student’s life. My high school math teacher, Ms. Gennette Meeks, was one of those teachers, and she is the reason that I am a math teacher. Another way I realized that I could have an impact in a student’s life is to coach. I have coached several different sports in my career, which has given me the opportunity to build relationships with several different types of kids. A lot of those kids are teachers and coaches themselves now.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? The year 2020 helped me to realize that I can and will do just about anything to connect with my students and colleagues. I have never been an “anti-technology” person by any means, but 2020 helped me realize that I can do anything with technology that I want. With the challenges teachers faced, I became more efficient with all of the technological tools at my disposal.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I enjoy the relationships that I have with my students. I also enjoy the relationships that I have built with a lot of the other coaches and math teachers around the county.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? The majority of my career, I have taught kids in grades 9-12 one math course or another. This year, however, I was asked to teach sixth-grade math and geometry. Sixth graders are not the ninth- through 12th-graders I was used to, and geometry is probably my least favorite math course to teach. Therefore, this transition has been better than I anticipated, and I am proud of the way it has turned out.
Favorite book? The Bible
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? My family loves sports; therefore, we love going to ball games, especially those that my children are involved in or that I am coaching in. For my wife, these things overlap most of the time. My wife and I love to take the kids to watch our favorite college and professional teams play, also.
What piece of advice do you always give your students? No matter how bad things seem, love God, love your family and friends, and keep doing the things that you are supposed to do when you are supposed to do them.
