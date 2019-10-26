Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Wednesday and Saturday editions of The News Courier. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Visit https://bit.ly/35JXRzN to purchase tickets.
• Name: Eloisa Wright
• Hometown: Athens
• Personal: Married to Nathan Wright ; children, Clarisa and Colton Wright
• School: HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary
• Subject(s) taught: English as a second language, K-3
• How many years have you been a teacher? 12
• How many years have you taught in ACS? 12
• Degrees: Associate's Degree in elementary education from Calhoun Community College; B.S. degree in elementary education from Athens State University; and M.A. in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
• Why did you become a teacher? After many years of watching my parents work with children in their ministry, I decided to become a teacher. They instilled in me the importance of having a purpose in life and being dedicated to teaching others. I have learned that children are the best people to work with and to spend my days with. They are honest, compassionate, full of energy and always ready to learn. I want my students to be happy and enjoy learning and coming to school as much as I do.
• The best part of my day is: When I see all of the children arriving to school. I love walking through the school halls and getting hugs from the children and having them tell me "hola" or even start counting in Spanish. Because our school has a diverse student population, I am blessed to engage with our students from the morning until the end of the school day.
• Who is your greatest source of inspiration? My parents have been my inspiration through their love of serving the Lord by serving others.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? I want to be a role model for my students, especially my English learners. As an English learner myself, I know there are many factors that might discourage the learner through the process of learning not only a second language, but the content, culture and so many other new things that come to you all at once. I hope to lead by example and let my students know they can become anything they dream in life.
• What advice would you share with new teachers? It is important to build relationships with your students. Get to know them not only in the classroom but outside the classroom. In order to understand students' interests, background and environment, it is important to make connections with their families. Always be approachable to your students. Be there for your students and love them because you never know if you are the only one they trusted.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? I am grateful for my family, church family and school family. I am grateful to be part of the HEART Academy at Julian Newman faculty and staff. You all are making a huge difference in the lives of our children and community every day. Your passion, dedication and love for teaching our children is an inspiration for many.
