Editor’s note: This is the final installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Visit enewscourier.com to view previous installments.
Name: Kristen Tippee
School: FAME Academy at Brookhill
Grade(s) you teach: K-3
Subject(s) you teach: Special Education
Degrees and granting institutions:
Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, University of North Alabama
Master’s degree in Collaborative Special Education, University of North Alabama
Where is your hometown? Huntsville
Why did you become a teacher? I always wanted to help the kids that needed just a little extra.
How many years have you been a teacher? This is my 14th year.
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? This is my 12th year.
The best part of my day is: I love seeing the look on kids’ faces when something finally clicks!
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My grandmother.
I hope to inspire my students by: Never giving up.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? I hope that you never stop learning!
What is your greatest hope for your students? I hope that they continue to strive for their full potential!
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I enjoy exercising. We enjoy traveling. My children Avery and Luke play sports. My husband and I enjoy watching them and practicing with them.
Favorite quote: “There needs to be a lot more emphasis on what a child can do instead of what they cannot do.” —Temple Grandin
For what are you most grateful? I am grateful for my family. I have a wonderful husband and two healthy children. I know that I have been blessed more than I deserve.
