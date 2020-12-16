Kristen Tippee - Teacher of the Year

Editor’s note: This is the final installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Visit enewscourier.com to view previous installments.

Name: Kristen Tippee

School: FAME Academy at Brookhill

Grade(s) you teach: K-3

Subject(s) you teach: Special Education

Degrees and granting institutions:

Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, University of North Alabama

Master’s degree in Collaborative Special Education, University of North Alabama

Where is your hometown? Huntsville

Why did you become a teacher? I always wanted to help the kids that needed just a little extra.

How many years have you been a teacher? This is my 14th year.

How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? This is my 12th year.

The best part of my day is: I love seeing the look on kids’ faces when something finally clicks!

Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My grandmother.

I hope to inspire my students by: Never giving up.

What advice would you like to share with new teachers? I hope that you never stop learning!

What is your greatest hope for your students? I hope that they continue to strive for their full potential!

What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I enjoy exercising. We enjoy traveling. My children Avery and Luke play sports. My husband and I enjoy watching them and practicing with them.

Favorite quote: “There needs to be a lot more emphasis on what a child can do instead of what they cannot do.” —Temple Grandin

For what are you most grateful? I am grateful for my family. I have a wonderful husband and two healthy children. I know that I have been blessed more than I deserve.

