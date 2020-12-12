Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. The final installment will tentatively appear in the Wednesday edition of The News Courier.
Name: Synthia Howell
School: HEART Academy at Julian Newman
Grade(s) you teach: Kindergarten
Degrees and granting institutions:
Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education, Alabama A&M University
Master's degree in Early Childhood Education, Alabama A&M University
Where is your hometown? Athens, AL
Why did you become a teacher? I never decided to become a teacher, quite the contrary. After watching my mother, an elementary teacher, spend countless hours "after school" at a card table at our home, grading papers and doing other school work, convinced me that being a school teacher was not for me. Although I entered college not knowing what career direction I wanted to take, I knew education was not on the table to consider. But mysteriously, I ended up in the education department, and the rest is history. Therefore, I have accepted it as the "call" that God assigned to me, and I am on an assignment from him.
How many years have you been a teacher? My first teaching experience was in Paducah, Kentucky. I spent two years working as a substitute teacher, title reading teacher and kindergarten teacher
After moving back to Athens in 1982, I've been at HEART Academy at Julian Newman my entire tenure.
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 38
The best part of my day is: Seeing the children enter into my classroom each morning is the best part of my day, because I'm ensured an opportunity to sow seeds of knowledge into spongelike minds.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? As a teacher, my mother continues to be my source of inspiration. I was fortunate enough to work with her for 14 years before she retired from Julian Newman Elementary. I still strive to display the level of professionalism she demonstrated.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Teachers must always remember they are not teaching for themselves, but for others. As a teacher, you will be given the opportunity to influence and impact young minds to see past the present. Teachers must be willing to accept the challenges of showing unruly and disrespectful students and parents a better way to communicate frustrations and concerns. They must exercise a willingness to be flexible and adjust to the abnormal. A good teacher is a lover of learning new things and ways to become better at teaching and helping students be successful. It is essential to be a team player and collaborate as often as possible.
What is your greatest hope for your students? My hope and desire for students is that they leave kindergarten excited about learning and that they have an attitude of believing that their opportunities for success are limitless. My hope is that no matter their ability level, they feel loved, accepted and valued for their strengths and gifts.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? Prior to my husband's death, Friday date night was a much-anticipated outing. I love spending time with my family. I spend lots of time making sure I exhaust all resources available to help meet the needs of those within the ministry my husband established over 20 years ago.
Favorite quote: “All things work together for the good to those that love God, to those who are called to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
For what are you most grateful? I am grateful for the teachers that taught us through the time of segregation how to never quit but use what you have to make the best of what you have. I am grateful for my parents (Marion and Caulyne Hayden) that invested at all cost the opportunities for my brother and I to experience dreaming big and provided the resources to help us achieve our goals. I am very grateful for my husband that never allowed me to give up when the going got "tough" but to find the silver lining in the difficult moments. I am grateful to Mrs. Nancy Cutts, for giving me the opportunity to share my gift of teaching at Julian Newman. I am grateful for the HEART Academy family that embraces the highs and lows of each day.
Although I was nominated as Teacher of the Year by our faculty, I am only a link that supports the mission of our school. Therefore, I honor the recognition and award on behalf of our entire staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.