Editor’s note: This is the second installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Lisa Gill
School: iAcademy at Athens Elementary
Grade(s) you teach: Second and third
Subject(s) you teach: English language arts, writing, math, science, social studies
Degrees and granting institutions:
Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Athens State University
Associate of Science in General Studies, Calhoun Community College
Where is your hometown?: Athens
Why did you become a teacher?: I've enjoyed learning since I was a little girl, and I've had some pretty amazing teachers, who've made me enjoy learning even more. I love working with children, and I want to help motivate and encourage them to enjoy learning, too.
How many years have you been a teacher?: This is my fifth year as a teacher.
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools?: Five.
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is definitely the morning and that first interaction with my students. I like to set the tone for the day by greeting them before they enter the classroom, and I like to play positive music to motivate and prepare them for a great day of learning.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration?: My family and friends have been a great source of inspiration.
I hope to inspire my students by: Making them curious and excited about learning.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers?: My advice for new teachers is to not be afraid to ask for help and ask questions, get to know your school and faculty, build relationships with your students and their families, and to keep classroom management simple.
What is your greatest hope for your students?: My greatest hope for my students is success. I want to inspire them to set goals for themselves, be motivated and take the necessary steps to reach their goals. I want them to realize that they are future doctors, nurses, lawyers, engineers and community leaders.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family?: My personal hobbies include reading, cooking and gardening. I love spending time with family and friends, and we enjoy watching and attending Alabama football games.
Favorite Quote: Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful?: The thing that I'm most grateful for is opportunity. It wasn't until after having my son that I realized how much I wanted to become a teacher and wanted to make a difference in other children's lives. I'm grateful that I was able to turn this dream into a reality and that I get to come to work everyday and do something that I love and enjoy doing. I have the opportunity to influence so many young people and impact the way they view school and learning. I only hope that they will one day take advantage of all the opportunities that are available to them in life.
