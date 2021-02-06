Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Starre Dolan Guffey
School: Johnson Elementary
Grade(s) taught: Library media specialist, pre-K through fifth
Subject(s) taught: Media Center, technology and reading
Post-secondary education: Bachelor's degree, University of North Alabama; Master's degree, University of West Alabama
How many years have you been teaching? 10
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 6
What led you to choose your career path in education? I always wanted to be an educator because some of the most influential people in my life were my teachers. I wanted to make a difference in the lives of our youth as well as be their No. 1 cheerleader.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? Positive mindset: Every day is a new day, and change is good. Always look for opportunities to learn and grow.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I love the family, community feel that is alive in the school in Limestone County schools. All of the communities seem very close knit.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? I have been working with our teachers to feel more comfortable and confident using technology. In the past year, they were forced to move in this direction, but seeing them succeed and gain that confidence made me so happy.
Favorite book? "Wonder"
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Singing and shopping
