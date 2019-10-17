Editor’s note: This is the first installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/35JXRzN.
• Name: Kris Murphy
• Hometown: Athens
• Personal: Married to Tom Murphy for 37 years; children, Andrew, William, Laura Cameron, Brittian and Mary Kelley
• School: SPARK Academy at James L. Cowart Elementary
• Subject(s) taught: Title I intervention, K-3, reading and math
• How many years have you been a teacher? 38 years — 25 years in public education and 13 years in private preschool as a teacher and director
• How many years have you taught in ACS? 23 years — 21 years as a kindergarten teacher at Athens Elementary School and two years as a Title I Intervention teacher at SPARK Academy
• Degrees: B.S. degree in early childhood education from the University of Alabama and a B.A. degree in early childhood education University of West Alabama
• Why did you become a teacher? I always loved young children and wanted to be a part of helping them grow and learn new things. Being a teacher gives me the opportunity to make a difference in a child's life and to help prepare them for the future.
• The best part of my day is: I love seeing the smiles on the faces of the all children who enter the doors of school every day. It warms my heart to know that school is a happy place for so many of our students, and I am blessed to be a part of these students' lives.
• Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My parents have been my greatest source of inspiration, and I give them credit for helping me become who I am today. I grew up in a very loving home and was taught to treat others like I wanted to be treated. My father worked hard to provide for our family, and my mother made our home a happy place in which to grow up. They both instilled in me a desire to work hard and do my best at everything I tried. They also taught me to treat others like I would want to be treated.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? I hope to inspire my students by creating an environment where learning is fun, engaging, and all students can be successful.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Teaching is a calling, not a job. It takes a team to educate a student, and it is important to be open to new ideas, ask for and accept help, and love what you do. Get to know your students, their families and, most importantly, your school team. When everyone works together, great things can happen.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for the love and support from family, friends, coworkers, students and their families throughout my years of teaching. Every day I go to work, I am blessed to be a part of a community of caring individuals who share a common interest in making a difference in the lives of students. It is a privilege to be a part of Athens City Schools, and I'm thankful that I have been given this opportunity.
