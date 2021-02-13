Editor’s note: This is the 12th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Regina Clem
School: I am currently at Piney Chapel Elementary. I also taught at Elkmont High School/Elkmont Elementary for 20 years.
Grade(s) taught: Pre-K through 12th
Subject(s) taught: Physical education, high school health and inclusion aide
Post-secondary education: I earned my Master of Arts in Education from UNA in 2000. I attended undergraduate at Athens State College (now known as Athens State University) and received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1998.
How many years have you been teaching? 22.5 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 22.5 years
What led you to choose your career path in education? When I was a junior in high school, I was placed, along with two other high school girls, in a third-grade PE class. The physical education teacher, Mrs. Judy Witt, handed each one of us some of her teaching books and told us that we would be teaching the class with her supervision. I fell in love with it instantly! I was always very active and loved physical activities of any kind. I realized that I wanted everyone to enjoy being active as much as I did. So, I would like to say thank you to Mrs. Witt!
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? This year, I have had to really think outside of the box and get even more creative with teaching my standards. I don’t have enough equipment where every class could have their own to use, so we have used plastic bottles, containers, plastic grocery bags and sometimes what we wear to school. One example of this is when I taught the skill of tossing/throwing. The students used their own shoes as targets and also for throwing/tossing.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I have truly been blessed getting to work for Limestone County Schools. Both schools that I have had the privilege of working at have given me the opportunity to get to know thousands of students. I have had the honor of watching so many of these students grow up and return with their babies and now grandbabies. These students have had a huge impact on my life. Hopefully, my students can say the same about me one day.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? One thing that I have accomplished this year that I’m proud of is being able to teach my students face to face. Finding a way to teach while following social distancing guidelines hasn’t been easy. I know this has helped my students cope with all the adversities that have been associated with COVID-19. What I do each day with my students helps them physically, socially and emotionally. A quote from Fred Rogers really sums up my job: “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play IS serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.”
Favorite book? I’m sorry, but I don’t have a quick answer to this. See, I love to read! I can’t remember a time in my life that I didn’t read for pure enjoyment. I have traveled to faraway places that I can only dream of going to, I have helped in solving mysteries, I have been scared so bad by a clown that I couldn’t sleep, but the most important book that I’ve read and continue to read daily taught me all about grace, mercy and love!
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Honestly, teaching consumes the majority of my time. When I’m not at school, I am reading, researching and reaching out to the PE community for ideas. But when I do take a break from my job, I love spending time with my grandchildren and family, reading, being active and spending as much time as possible at the beach!
