Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Cindy Smith
School: SPARK Academy at Cowart
Grade(s) you teach: K-3
Subject(s) you teach: English Language Learners
Degrees and granting institutions:
Bachelor's degree in human development with teaching licensure K-8 from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee
Where is your hometown? San Jose, California
Why did you become a teacher? Throughout my adolescence, I pondered several different possible occupations, but I always came back to wanting to be a teacher. There is a quote by an unknown author that says, “Things that excite you aren’t random. They are connected to your purpose. Follow them.” I believe it is my calling and purpose to be a teacher. Some evidence of this is that, after 21 years of teaching, I find myself more passionate about what I do now than when I started my career. I still get excited about shopping for school supplies, and I still get butterflies in my stomach on the first day of school. Mostly, I love the sweet faces of my students when I see their eyes light up when they understand or accomplish something for the first time. There truly is no better profession than teaching.
How many years have you been a teacher? 21 years
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 9 years
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is the time at the carpet, whether it’s a whole or small group, or at the “teacher table” in small groups as we talk through a skill or concept, and I have the opportunity to interact with my students. I love hearing each student express ideas, work through problems and learn new things. It allows each child to be individually heard, validated and encouraged. However, I have to admit that currently, in my first year as an EL teacher, I really enjoy when I pick my students from their classrooms and they are as excited to see me as I am to see them. It absolutely makes my day!
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My own children have been my greatest inspiration. As I prepare lessons and activities, I honestly think about the kind of learning experience and classroom environment I would want my own children to have in school. I recognized early on as a new parent and as a teacher that the kids I teach are in many ways no different than my own children. They may come with different early life experiences, but fundamentally, all kids want to be in a loving environment where they feel safe and are able to learn. The love my own children have for science, reading, writing, etc., inspires how I teach and the planning that goes into each of the units that I create.
I hope to inspire my students by: I hope to inspire my students by modeling a love for learning and an excitement to face new challenges. I intentionally show them my enthusiasm for whatever unit we are working on and try to give them insight into the amazing opportunities for exploration and growth by providing hands-on experiences and opportunities to talk and share our thoughts. In elementary school classrooms, we as teachers plant the seeds and should provide opportunities for kids to explore and find those things that excite them. My hope is that one of those seeds that I planted takes root and connects them to their purpose.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? I want to begin with the quote by Todd Whitaker, “The best thing about being a teacher is that it matters. The hardest thing about being a teacher is that it matters every day.” Sincerely, no matter how much you learn or experience you have, there are always new challenges in the teaching profession. Whether it's dealing with a worldwide pandemic, remote learning, new technology, challenging student behaviors, piles of paperwork or taking on the newest fad in education, we all become “new” teachers. We do things that have never been done before, face challenges head-on and persevere, because we are teachers and what we do matters. I want to end with this quote from the movie, "A League of Their Own": “Of course it’s hard. It’s supposed to be hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it. Hard is what makes it great.”
What is your greatest hope for your students? My greatest hope for my students is that they grow up to be happy, productive citizens who are kind, still love to learn, take on challenges and are making their mark in whatever profession they are so called.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? My husband would say my hobby is doing laundry, and he has a point. Nothing beats an organized pile of freshly washed, dried and folded laundry. However, nothing could possibly be more boring than that, so I will share some other things I enjoy doing. I absolutely love spending time with my husband and children, going to the beach, minor league baseball games and other outdoor activities. I love traveling, learning about my own and other families’ ancestry, music, swimming and reading. I also love watching superhero movies and "Star Wars." I teach American Sign Language through Athens State Center for Lifelong Learning, teach Missions to girls first through sixth grade and am an interpreter for the Deaf at First Baptist Church in Athens.
Favorite quote: “Don’t shine so that others can see you. Shine so that through you others can see Him.” –C.S. Lewis
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for my family. Without the love and friendship of my husband, I would not be the person or teacher that I am today. He inspires me to be better and serve others each day and to strive as I grow into the person God designed me to be. I am so blessed to have three amazing children whose laughter, unconditional love, and talents make me proud to be their mom. Also, so many of the talents and attributes that I am recognized for come from my parents. I am grateful that they taught me the importance of communication and relationship, the value of a smile and, most importantly, the saving grace of Jesus Christ. There are so many in my family that love and support me unconditionally that I cannot imagine life without each of them. I try to always remember: It is not happy people who are thankful. It is thankful people who are happy.
