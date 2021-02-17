Editor’s note: This is the 13th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Whitney Moore
School: Sugar Creek Elementary School
Grades taught: First and second
Subjects taught: All elementary education
Post-secondary education: Bachelors and Masters of Elementary Education, UNA
How many years have you been teaching? 8
How many of those have been with Limestone County Schools? 8
What led you to choose your career path in education? I had amazing elementary teachers who assisted in making and molding me to be everything that I could be! They inspired me to teach, and the passion has never left.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? Even in the midst of challenges on all fronts, I have gained a deeper knowledge in virtual pathways to reach and teach my students.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I enjoy working with people who can instantly make you feel like family.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? I think we have all accomplished teaching, nurturing and loving each and every child in the midst of a pandemic.
Favorite book? "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry"
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Shopping
