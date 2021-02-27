Editor’s note: This is the 15th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Annie R. Knight
School: Tanner High
Grade(s) taught: 7-12
Subject(s) taught: Business Tech Applications, Career Preparedness, Computer Science Discoveries, AP Computer Science
Post secondary education: Alabama A&M University
How many years have you been teaching? 22 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? All of them
What led you to choose your career path in education? My advisory from Alabama A&M University
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? By attending more online seminars/workshops.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? A great place to work and they reward their teachers.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? For being recognized from the State Department ThankALTeachers Week: Highlighting Our Hardworking Teachers with A+ College Ready
Favorite book? “Becoming Michelle Obama”
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Spending time with my grandsons.
