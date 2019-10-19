Editor’s note: This is the second installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Wednesday and Saturday editions of The News Courier. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/35JXRzN.
• Name: Tanya Alexander
• Hometown: Huntsville
• Personal: Married to Eddie Alexander for 38 years; children, Wes (Christine) Alexander and Andrea (Ryan) Dennis; grandchildren, Mollie, Calvin and Addison
• School: FAME Academy at Brookhill
• Subject(s) taught: All subjects, third grade
• How many years have you been a teacher? 30 years
• How many years have you taught in ACS? 14 years
• Degrees: B.S. degree from Athens State University and M.S. degree from Alabama A&M University
• Why did you become a teacher? I had very good third and fourth-grade teachers. I wanted to be like them! My fourth-grade teacher read books to us every day after lunch, and I loved that.
• The best part of my day is: When I see my students first thing in the morning and they are filled with things they want to share with me and each other.
• Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My co-workers are my source of strength. They are always there to listen and help. I also enjoy learning from them.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? I hope my students develop a love for learning, especially reading. I hope to instill in my students a love for literature and a desire to become a lifelong reader.
• What advice would you like to share with new teachers? I tell young teachers to make friends with their co-workers, work together with them and learn from them. But, develop your own teaching style and don't try to be like others. I also tell them to love their students and enjoy the time they have with them.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? I have been blessed with a wonderful family. I am very grateful for them and very proud of them. I am also grateful for all of the friends I have taught with over the course of my teaching career. I treasure the friendships that I've made. I'm also grateful for all of the students that have blessed my life and all of the families I've had the privilege to work with.
