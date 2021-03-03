Editor’s note: This is the 16th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Stacy Cook
School: West Limestone High School
Grade(s) taught: 8-12
Subject(s) taught: Family and Consumer Science
Post-secondary education: Bachelor's of Science in Education in Language Arts, Athens State University
How many years have you been teaching? This is my 17th year of teaching. For 16 of those years, I taught English. Over the years, I taught from seventh to 12th grade and also taught AP English Literature and Composition to seniors for six years. A couple of years ago, I took the PRAXIS exam to become certified to teach Family and Consumer Sciences, and this 2020-21 school year, I have been afforded the opportunity to begin teaching that.
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? I have taught in Limestone County, at West Limestone High School, my entire career.
What led you to choose your career path in education? I have always enjoyed working with children, and I had many teachers over the course of my high school career who influenced my desire to become a teacher. Watching them in the classroom and seeing how they genuinely cared for me showed me the qualities a good teacher possesses. I’ve always had a love for literature, and being a teacher allowed me to share that love with my students. Now, as a FACS teacher, I am getting to share my love for cooking, baking and parenting with them.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? I always joke that I am the “technologically challenged” teacher. I am old-school in that I still learn best by writing things down. I struggled with bringing newer technology in my classroom. Teaching during a pandemic forced me to change that. I had to become comfortable with the online classroom, and I feel that any time we step out of our comfort zones, we benefit from that.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I work with the best people at West Limestone. We are a close-knit faculty who support and love each other. I enjoy getting to spend my days with them. Teachers from the other Limestone County schools support each other as well. The countywide group of FACS teachers has been invaluable to me as I have begun navigating this new career path. Limestone County is blessed with wonderful teachers.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? Honestly, just surviving the first semester teaching a new subject! We have been fortunate to receive a complete FACS kitchen remodel at West Limestone this year, and the kids and I have just gotten us all settled into it within the last month. We were all so excited that we spent pretty much the whole month of December in there.
Favorite book? “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
