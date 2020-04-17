A longtime Athens High School coach is leaving his basketball duties but staying with the school system.
Athens school board members accepted Stace Tedford's resignation as head boys basketball coach for the Golden Eagles during a called meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Trey Holladay said Tedford, who has been boys head coach since 2009, was simply looking for a change.
“Stace is a great coach and a great employee,” Holladay said. “He just wanted to do something else.”
Tedford said he felt it was time to take a step back from coaching and let someone else take over the boys basketball program.
“It's a little bittersweet, but it definitely has been a great experience for me,” Tedford said. “I've put my heart and soul into everything I've done with Athens basketball, but after a while it's time to step back and let somebody else see what they can do. I get to do some things around my house and with my family I've been neglecting for a long time. I hope I've left the program in a really good position for whoever comes next.”
Tedford will continue to teach physical education at the school, where he has also coached track and girls soccer. His wife, Amanda, is assistant principal at Athens Middle School.
Other personnel matters
Board members also took the following personnel actions:
• Agreed to hire Grace Newton as a mathematics teacher at Athens Middle School for the 2020-21 school year;
• Agreed to transfer Amy Vinson from first grade teacher at Brookhill Elementary School to receptionist at Athens Intermediate School for the 2020-21 school year;
• Accepted six retirement requests: Jennifer Hooper, art teacher at AIS; Sandra Chambers, special education teacher at Athens Renaissance School; Monica Daws, instructional partner at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School; Sharon Cook, English as a second language teacher at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School; and Sharon Denise Nash, special education teacher at SPARK; and
• Accepted the resignation of Jordan Harrison, fourth-grade teacher at AIS.
