Limestone County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of an Athens teen accused of killing a 3-month-old.
Michelle Williamson, spokesperson for LCSO, said the 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter related to the infant's death. Williamson said a call for emergency services was placed April 8 to a home on Myrtlewood Drive, where the parents had left the infant in friends' care for multiple days.
The caller reported the infant was having difficulty breathing, according to Williamson. The infant was taken to a local hospital, then to a children's hospital in Birmingham, for treatment.
Testing revealed the infant had suffered severe head trauma before their death April 10, Williamson said. Due to the ongoing investigation and the sensitivity of the case, LCSO has declined to identify the victim or the accused at this time but said the two were not related to one another.
The News Courier will have more on this case as it becomes available.
