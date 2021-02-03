An Elkmont teen has been indicted in the murders of five family members, records show.
Mason Wayne Sisk, now 16, remains in the Limestone County Jail without bond on four capital murder charges — one for each of his siblings and another for his father and stepmother. The five victims ranged in age from 6 months to 38 years.
They were shot in their Elkmont home in September 2019. Three died in the home, while the two others were taken by Air Evac to Huntsville Hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Sisk's defense attorney previously filed for a speedy trial in the case. Sisk was 14 at the time of the shooting and initially called 911 to report gunfire in his home. He allegedly confessed to investigators that he had fired the gun himself, then helped authorities locate the murder weapon.
Sisk was taken to a juvenile facility after his arrest, then transferred to the county jail in November 2020 after it was determined he would be tried as an adult.
