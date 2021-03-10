A Lester teen is accused of stealing more than $3,000 in tools from the City of Athens' Public Works Department over the course of a month last year, records show.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Elijah Walker McMeans, 19, of 25000 block Hunter Gates Road stole several items from the department on Elm Street between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, 2020. The shop tools totaled $3,197.97 in value, records show.
Johnson said among the items stolen were generators, an extension cord, a battery-powered grease gun, a chainsaw, an angle grinder, a push mower and penny nails.
McMeans was arrested on one count of first-degree theft of property Dec. 15, 2020. A Limestone County grand jury indicted him Feb. 26, records show.
Other individuals indicted by the same grand jury are listed below.
Thefts
The following were indicted on charges related or similar to theft: Matthew Alexander, third-degree robbery; Keyonna Torshae Battle, third-degree theft of property; Robert Anthony Byers, third-degree burglary; Jaquavius Deshun Cosby, third-degree theft of property; Melissa Ann Fuller, second-degree burglary; Marcus Ray Gilliam, third-degree theft of property; Eric Allan Griffin, first-degree possession of a forged instrument; Danny Levon Harper, third-degree theft of property; Tanya Wanette Jacobs, third-degree theft of property; Brian Ross McFarland, third-degree burglary; Crystal Chantell Murphy, possession of a forged instrument; Angela Ruth Norton, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Kayla Rea'shea Oliver, second-degree burglary; Jorge Luis Orsario, first-degree theft of property; Reginald Adlen Pryor, third-degree theft of property; Bradley Michael Rouse, third-degree burglary; and Jonathan Adam Senior, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.
Drugs
The following were indicted on drug charges or similar: John Matthew Augustine, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Elizabeth A. Callahan, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Frances Ray Carter, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Felicia Chesney, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Stone Coleman Clark, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Nicolas Clayton Crocker, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kendrick Donyell Davis, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Autumn Brooke Devaney, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Eric Daniel Frogge, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jimmy Dale Gatlin Jr., possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Sona Indraputra, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Van Carroll Lankster, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Samantha Ashley Lowery, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Angel Nicole Patterson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Morgan Hannah Pierce, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Cody Lance Riggs, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Eric Dewayne Rogers Jr., first-degree possession of marijuana; Joshua Michael Skurupey, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Mark Dylan Stacey, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kenneth Obrian Tisdale, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kentayvis Deshon Valrie, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Corey Cordell White, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; and Maurice Anthony White, possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
Others
The following were indicted on domestic violence or obstruction charges: Melvin Lamar Thom Baker, obstruction of justice; Tavoras Antwan Coffman, felony third-degree domestic violence (harassment); Angel Nicole Gordon, second-degree domestic violence; Christopher A. Pridgen, domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation); and Tremain Dontay Williams, domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation).
