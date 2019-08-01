A teen killed Wednesday in an ATV crash in Limestone County has been identified.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim as 14-year-old Addie Katherine Baker.
The crash is being investigated by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, which described the fatal crash as a rollover wreck. According to emergency radio dispatches, those at the scene were initially unable to remove the vehicle.
Baker was a student at Clements High School. The school posted the following message to Facebook Wednesday evening: “Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and others in the Clements community, who were affected by today’s tragedy. For those who may find it helpful, we will have additional counselors available tomorrow evening at open house and on Monday at the school."
In a post to his own Facebook page Wednesday, Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk asked people to keep the family in their prayers “in the face of a tragic loss.”
“My thoughts and prayers are with this family and the Clements High School community,” he said.
This story will be updated.
