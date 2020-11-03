A Tennessee man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 99 during the early morning hours on Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, “Donald J. Woodard, 40, was killed when the 2007 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch. Woodard, who was using his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The crash occurred near West Limestone Road approximately 10 miles north of Athens.
“Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate,” said the agency.
