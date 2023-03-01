Athens, AL – Athens State University will be welcoming old time music lovers of all ages to campus from October 5-7, 2023 for the 56th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, presented by Aetos Systems, Inc. Entertainment for this year’s Fiddlers Convention will include Appalachian Road Show, The Grascals, and the Dan Tyminski Band.
Appalachian Road Show will kick off the event with a performance on Thursday, October 5 on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage at Founders Hall. The group is a visionary acoustic ensemble, bringing new-generation interpretations of traditional Americana, bluegrass and folk songs, as well as offering innovative original music, all presented with a common thread tied directly to the heart of the Appalachian regions of the United States. The group consists of four key players, two of which are Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning musicians. Their third album, Jubilation, was recently released and is a colorful song-filled journey chronicling not just the past but the present also. The group hopes to bring light to the culture and lifestyle of the Appalachian music from their childhood, and we are sure they will not disappoint!
The Grascals are set to perform on Friday, October 6 on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage at Founders Hall. Timely yet timeless, The Grascals make music that is entirely relevant to the here and now yet immersed in traditional values of soul and musicianship. It’s a unique sound that has earned three Grammy nominations and two Entertainer of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, as well as national media attention that seems to perpetually elude acts entrenched in niche genres. Their cutting-edge modern bluegrass is delivered with a deep knowledge of, and admiration for, the work of the music’s founding fathers. The group is deeply connected to their roots because of their appreciation for the innovative mingling of bluegrass and country music that has been a hallmark of the Nashville scene for more than forty years.
The Dan Tyminski Band will grace the Alabama Farmers Cooperative Main Stage to present the grand finale of the 56th Annual Old Time Fiddlers Convention on Saturday, October 7. Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski’s voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brother’s Classic song, “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global hit, having been streamed more than 1 billion times to date. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band. Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times.
Mark your calendars for October 5-7, 2023, and come out to enjoy these entertainers with us!
Purchase your tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/565614406917.
View our Facebook Event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/239195458653966
A special thanks to our sponsors this year:
Presenting Sponsor
Aetos Systems, Inc.
Main Stage
Alabama Farmers Cooperative
Brown Hall
Pettus Plumbing
Wristband
Redstone Federal Credit Union
Food Court
Pepsi
Craft Vendor
Nanny’s Lemonade
Shade Tree Picking
Nanny’s Lemonade
Cash Giveaway
Bank Independent
