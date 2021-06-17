The practice of beekeeping goes back thousands of years, with many depictions recorded from ancient Egypt. When archaeologists discovered King Tutankhamun's tomb in Egypt in 1922, among its many contents was a jar of honey that remained preserved and edible.
Fifty years later in the United States, Athens resident Lionel Evans decided to take up the practice of beekeeping. He said he learned from his father, who kept bees out of pure necessity during the Great Depression.
“Back then, you had to get stamps to buy sugar, and the only other two things you could use were molasses and honey,” Evans said. “If you were a beekeeper, you could get your own honey.”
Evans was born in 1940 and grew up in Sulligent in Lamar County. He got to travel the country in his earlier years working as a pipefitter and welder.
He would travel around wherever his work took him helping to build in manufacturing plants, power plants and computer chip plants. He worked in Tullahoma, Tennessee, before eventually going to work at Brown's Ferry Nuclear Plant in 1968 and moving to Athens.
Evans took beekeeping back up four years later, and after retiring in 2001, he “really got into honeybees.”
“I guess it's sort of in the gray matter of my mind,” he said. “It's nature at its finest. What else creates food for us? Cows make milk, but bees make our lives sweeter. As long you don't adulterate it, it will keep forever.”
Change in the times
Evans, 80, is in his 49th year as a beekeeper. In the past, he said, he has kept more than 60 hives at a time, but age and surgery for a pinched nerve in his neck have taken a toll, so now he has around 25 colonies of bees.
Evans said his hives these days are not as strong as they once were, but that holds true for all beekeepers. He said in 1988, two different types of mites began negatively impacting hives, as well as a bug from overseas called a small hive beetle that bores through hives and can cause honey to ferment — making it unusable — and can even make bees abandon the colony and ruin the whole thing.
“We've got so many things now that we did not have 50 to 75 years ago,” Evans said. “Most have come up in the last 30 to 35 years. We used to have somewhere around 75,000 bees in a full-size hive, but now you're lucky to have 50,000.”
While these things have harmed the practice over the years, one thing that has been helpful is the rise of technology. Evans said people who want to get into beekeeping don't have to figure out what to do on their own. They can look in a book or on the internet and be told exactly what to do.
Making honey
Beehives are made up of multiple manufactured compartments. This allows space for the bees to have breeding chambers as well as areas for honey production.
Evans said a foundation can be made by using a mold to press a layer of beeswax into shape with certain-sized cells. The bees will then build their combs to match the molded shapes.
Bees gather nectar from different plants in order to produce honey. Evans said cotton used to be a prime plant for gathering, but now goldenrod and aster are more productive. He said bees also gather from plants like poplar, blackberry, wild cherry, alfalfa and all varieties of clover.
The bees lower the moisture content of the collected nectar until it becomes honey. Evans said it takes about 10 milliliters of nectar to make 1 milliliter of honey.
The goals is to harvest the honey after its moisture content has been lowered to 18% or less. Evans said any more than that and the honey can ferment, producing alcohol and making the honey unfit for consumption.
Honey has been historically turned into an alcoholic beverage called mead by way of fermentation, but that is not the goal for beekeepers like Evans.
“Every area of the country has different varieties of honey,” he said. “Bees get different nectar from different plants. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the honey made in the Tennessee Valley is generally better than any other area.”
Though keeping bees is very different from say row cropping or herding cattle, Evans said the United States Department of Agriculture considers bees livestock. Therefore, beekeepers are legally considered farmers.
“You can't be a bee-haver — you have to be a beekeeper,” Evans said. “You have to keep them alive. Sometimes, bad weather can get them. Sometimes, we fail. It's scientifically impossible for a person to do what (bees) can, so we have to depend on the honeybee.”
Collection and sales
Beekeepers look for cells that have been capped over completely before pulling promising combs out of the hive. Beekeepers can usually average two or three collections per year.
Evans said he brings in combs and warms them for about 24 hours up to 90 to 100 degrees so that it makes extraction easier. The layer of beeswax is removed, and the honey is slung of the cells using a radial extractor that spins using centrifugal force for collection.
Evans said honey is measured by weight in pounds, and a gallon of honey weighs about 12 pounds. He said on average he harvests about 18 quarts of honey (two quarts equals 1 pound) now. He said he could get up to 27 quarts when he kept more hives.
After collection, all that is left for Evans to do is run the honey through a couple layers of cheesecloth to filter out any pollen particles, then it is ready to bottle and sell, and it's still considered raw honey.
Evans said he generally only sells his honey in quarts, but around Christmas and other special occasions, he has filled 12-ounce plastic bears.
“Sometimes, people want 2-ounce bears for weddings or for stocking stuffers,” he said.
He said he only labels the honey when the customer asks for one. When he does, he uses the name "Big 'E' Honey" after his son's nickname in high school.
Evans said since he doesn't keep as many bees these days he doesn't have enough honey “to go around.”
He is listed on websites for Limestone County Beekeepers Association and for Madison County as well, but he said he would advise anyone looking to purchase locally collected honey to contact the association for help finding a seller.
“I wouldn't take anything in the world for the places I've been and worked,” Evans said. “I've seen a lot of America, and I've had a good life.”
— Thank A Farmer is part of an ongoing series by The News Courier in an attempt to highlight the hard work and dedication of local growers. If you ate today, thank a farmer. If you know a farmer that should be included in the series, let us know by emailing jr@athensnews-courier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.