Collin Daly said he was born in an agricultural world. He lives on a farm that was owned by his great-grandfather before being passed down to his grandmother, his father and finally to himself, making his the fourth generation to work it.
While his family still farmed, Daly eventually did something he said he would never do — run for public office. He is the chairman of the Limestone County Commission, a job he says takes closer to 70 or 80 hours a week than 40 most of the time.
That led him to leave the farming life for a time, but at the behest of his sons, he found his way back into the profession.
“I got back into farming by default,” Daly said. “I have three sons, and they wanted to get back into the agricultural world. The opportunity came along when my brother bought a farm in Marengo County. He was farming about 2,000 acres here. He went down there and left us the opportunity here.”
Daly's son Timmy Lewis, 19, graduated from Elkmont High School in 2020 and went to work at Daly Farms full-time. He and his father now work about 1,000 acres of the land Daly's brother owned in Elkmont.
Lewis said Daly Farms is mostly revolved around row-cropping — corn, soybeans, a little wheat and even a small amount of produce near the house. Lewis said he began helping out as he could around the farm from a young age and always looked up to his father and uncle.
“I grew up in it and always enjoyed it,” Lewis said. “It's what I've wanted to do since I was a little boy. I always thought farming was cool, and I just always wanted to do it.”
Life on the farm
Lewis said he started out doing “little stuff” around the farm before working his way up. He does “just about everything” these days, whether it's fixing equipment or working out in the field.
He said he spent much of his day Wednesday doing maintenance on a combine — including fixing damage done by a pesky gopher rat.
Daly said this year will mark the second or third crop that he and his son have worked on together. He said after spending the week working in the “hustle and bustle” of one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, spending time on the farm is like rest and relaxation.
“Leaving that and getting out here in the open is impressive,” Daly said. “The stuff farming teaches you cannot be learned in a classroom. It teaches you things like tool sizes and measurements. You have to be a mathematician and a bookkeeper. It teaches you so many lessons in life.”
Lewis said one aspect of farming that sticks out to him is always having something to do but not having anyone telling you what to do.
“You kinda have to do it on your own, learn from yourself and others,” he said. “Everything is so expensive, and it's hard to get started. But you've got to give it all you've got and try your hardest.”
Daly said he likes to tell people that, whatever they do in life, be it a garbage man of chairman of the County Commission, make the most of it.
“Whatever you do in life, make the best of it — be the best at it and be successful,” he said. “The harder you work, the better your success will be.”
Lewis said the items on the agenda for Daly Farms are corn followed by soybeans. After that will be the next crop.
As Lewis said, there's always something to do around the farm, and it's a job he hopes to do from now on.
