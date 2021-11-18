David Ruf, 52, said he has lived in Limestone County all his life. He represents the fifth generation of his family working the land and raising livestock for a living.
Ruf said farming is “all I ever wanted to do,” but that wasn't always the case. He grew up helping around the family farm and eventually started farming on his own in 1993, though on a part-time basis.
“I worked at a chemical plant in Decatur for 13 years,” Ruf said. “After that I worked at Redstone Arsenal for a few years.
Ruf said times were tough for farmers both locally and nationwide in the 1070s and '80s, and eventually his farm ended up being owned outside the family.
“There were high interest rates and low commodity prices, and that took toll on the American farmer,” Ruf said.
Ruf would eventually buy back the family farm in 2000, and in 2010 he started farming full-time, including building eight chicken houses. He had another four built in 2020 and said that is as many as he intends to have put in place.
The Rufs have a fairly diversified portfolio when it comes to the crops and livestock they raise.
Ruf said they have eight “mega” chicken houses full of poultry they grow for Pilgrim's Pride. They also have around 75 head of brood cattle and show cattle, and they three different row crops — cotton, corn and soybeans, across 1,000 acres.
“We are one of the largest poultry producers around,” Ruf said. “We grow five flocks each year, with each flock about 2.5 million pounds (12.5 million pounds per year.) That's a lot of chicken, and it's a lot of work, 24/7.”
Ruf said his farm is never without birds. His eight houses have schedules two weeks apart, and he said half the houses go out while the other half are filled with chicks to raise.
Family affair
Ruf said his family settled in the Limestone County area in 1883 after coming from Germany. Through five generations the Ruf family has worked the Limestone County soil and grown crops.
Ruf said his daughters, Avery and Ashlyn, show cows competitively. He said he isn't sure if they will become the sixth generation of Ruf farmers or not — he is leaving that decision up to them.
However, he said if they choose to do so, he is working to ensure the farm will be available to a future generation “Lord willing.”
“It's a good life,” Ruf said. “I'm proud of my family and what we've been able to accomplish. It was hard work getting to where we're at.”
Modern farming
Ruf said farming these days is very different from the time of his great-great grandfather. He said you have to stay on top of your game and be as efficient as possible to help stay in business in a volatile market.
“Right now with inflation and fertilizer prices having gone up so much, you have to be as efficient as can be,” he said. “It takes gas to take warm the chicken houses, and you have to monitor the air to keep (the chickens” comfortable but still save enough money to be profitable.”
Though technology has greatly changed the landscape as far as farming goes, one thing has held for certain all these years.
“It's a heck of a life,” Ruf said. “You've got to be prepared to work hard and put your faith in God. If you don't have Him on your side, you're not going to make it. You can do all you can to produce a good crop, but if you don't have His participation, you're not going to make it.”
