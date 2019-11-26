Law enforcement officials are urging Alabamians to be safe on the roads as 50 million Americans will travel by car this week, according to recent statistics from AAA.
The five-day Thanksgiving travel period, which runs from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Sunday, is one of the state's deadliest, according to Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
“We urge motorists to think before they drink during this extended holiday and throughout the season. Drinking and driving do not mix — ever,” he said.
Alcohol was a contributing factor in an average of 9.9% of all trooper-investigated traffic crashes during five-day Thanksgiving travel periods from 2014 to 2018. For the same periods, troopers arrested an average of 38.6 individuals for driving under the influence. During the 2018 Thanksgiving travel period, troopers:
• Investigated 482 traffic crashes, 36 of which involved alcohol;
• Investigated seven traffic fatalities, two of which involved alcohol; and
• Arrested 35 motorists for DUI.
ALEA will boost its presence on roadways, thanks to grant funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the Alabama Department of Transportation. Troopers and local law enforcement agencies will work together to conduct DUI checkpoints and “other enforcement activities” designed to curb alcohol-related crashes.
In addition, ALEA also reminds drivers to:
• Obey the speed limit: Do not follow too closely or make illegal lane changes. These are among the top deadly driving behaviors;
• Keep right, except to pass: Drivers staying in the left lane contribute to traffic jams and crashes. Alabama law says a driver should not drive more than a mile and a half in the left lane on the interstate without passing another vehicle.
• Put away the phone and other distractions: Make safety a priority. When behind the wheel, do not text or do anything but focus on the task of driving;
• Prepare for congestion: It is not uncommon for traffic to be heavier than usual during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Allow additional time for congestion along your route to and from your holiday destination; and
• Use caution in construction zones: ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures for road work on interstates from noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, to midnight Sunday, Dec. 1. Still, be extra cautious when traveling through these areas and obey posted speed limits.
State officials also want to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up. As of Sept. 1, state law requires occupants of all ages to use a seat belt or child-restraint system.
“As so many take to the road this holiday season on family car trips, more people will be riding in the back seat of vehicles,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Those back-seat passengers, just like front-seat passengers, can significantly reduce the likelihood of being injured or killed in a wreck by simply wearing a seat belt.”
Gas up
Gasoline prices have been falling steadily in recent weeks, but analysts at GasBuddy say prices will be the highest since Thanksgiving 2014. Despite 30% of Americans saying rising prices would impact their plans, overall road travel is up 7% versus last year.
Gas prices in the Athens area ranged Monday from $2.21 per gallon at Fuel City on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road in the Tanner community to $2.27 at the Citgo station on U.S. 72 in Athens.
Don't drive drowsy
Too much turkey and pumpkin pie, combined with a lack of sleep, could make for a sleepy commute for drivers. State officials recently warned against drowsy driving on Drowsy Driving Awareness Day on Nov. 19.
“Drowsy driving is a public safety issue that needs to be addressed,” said state Sen. Jimmy Holley, R-Enterprise, the sponsor of the resolution that created Drowsy Driving Awareness Day. “We believe the public can rally around this problem and improve the safety of our roads by supporting drowsy driving prevention efforts. By establishing a routine that fights fatigue and supports a healthy sleep lifestyle, we can save lives on the roadways.”
Sleepiness has been identified as a causal factor in a growing number of highway automobile crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates at least 91,000 police-reported crashes each year are the direct result of driver fatigue. Some 55% of all crashes in which the driver fell asleep involved drivers age 25 or younger. Half of Americans consistently report they have driven drowsy, and approximately 20% admit they have actually fallen asleep at the wheel in the last year.
In order to reduce the risk of sleep fatigue and drowsy driving, drivers are advised to get enough sleep, schedule breaks every 100 miles, arrange for a travel companion and avoid alcohol and sedating medications. If you take these steps and still feel drowsy, stop driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.