Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer join Athens firefighter Jason Young at Christmas Open House, Sunday in downtown Athens. The annual event, presented by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens Main Street, represents the kickoff of the holiday shopping season. In addition to Santa's appearance, the Open House featured a variety of specials at local shops, designed to entice shoppers looking for a good deal.
