Ardmore High School's 2019-2020 cheerleaders take time for a funky photo in the middle of a photo shoot Wednesday for the 2019 editions of The News Courier's Blitz magazine and Ardmore's football program. This year's squad includes Abby Curry, Savannah Goodman, Ansley Gravet, Kelsi Hancock, Kennady Hodges, Jillian Hudson, Emma McCarley, Rachel McCulley, Hannah Music, Emma Nash, Alyssa Pope, Alissa Rich, Isabella Saint and Kaylie Smith. Blitz magazine, which features bands, cheerleaders and football players from the city and county high schools, will be available starting Aug. 30.