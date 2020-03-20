A car drives across the newly completed Old Highway 20 bridge Thursday. More than four years of waiting came to an end as the bridge reopened after being washed away in the Christmas Day 2015 flood.
The bridge is back
Harold Hallie Davis, 74, of Lester, Alabama, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Davis was born January 17, 1946, in Limestone County. He was a member of Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Anderson, Alabama, and he was a retired truck driver and farmer. Services were…
Eugenia Hamlett Curtis, 96, of Ardmore, Tennessee, died in Huntsville, Alabama. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ardmore Chapel FH. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ardmore United Methodist Church. Burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Ettie Ruth Pierce, 89 of Athens, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Burial in New Salem Cemetery.
