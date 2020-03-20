The bridge is back

Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.