“The Cinnamon Rolls” (Ari Saravia, Raylee Dye, and Edy Czerwonka) finished sixth in the state in their division of the Stock Market Game. They started with $100,000 to invest in the stock market and made $15,000 over the course of two months.
The Alabama Stock Market Game is a 10-week, online trading experience. The teams with the most valuable portfolios at the end of the 10 weeks win their division.
“I use the SMG 10-week curriculum to teach about stocks, ticker symbols, research using Yahoo! Finance, interest, parent companies, and subsidiaries. The game uses data from the real stock market to calculate the results,” Athens Intermediate School Gifted Specialist Eryn Mitchell explained.
“Each day the game refreshes to show gains and losses. Students do all their own research to decide on what stocks to purchase. The students check their portfolios weekly to make decisions to buy, sell, or hold their current account holdings.”
The Cinnamon Rolls’s top holdings were Netflix, Gap, Yum, and Crocs.
“I end this unit with another contest called InvestWrite, where students take their experiences from SMG and what they learned about economics to write an essay,” Mitchell said. “This year’s prompt focused on how the student’s conducted research, which resources they used, and how they made decisions each week.”
Teams from Ardmore High School, Sugar Creek Elementary, and Elkmont Elementary took first through fourth place in the competition.
The News Courier will follow up with these schools for additional coverage.
