Old-school blues and rock-and-roll steeped in the soulful soil of Muscle Shoals is coming to Limestone County.
Muscle Shoals music legends The Decoys — made up of David Hood, Kelvin Holly, NC Thurman, Mike Dillon and Will McFarlane — will be in Athens on Thursday for a 7 p.m. show at the Performing Arts Center at Athens High School.
Tickets are still available for the concert, which is part of The Athena Concert Series, and will be available at the door.
Members of The Decoys have performed with music greats such as Aretha Franklin, Bob Seger, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, Hank Williams Jr. and Percy Sledge.
The Muscle Shoals Horns and Carla Russell from Kozmic Mama will join The Decoys in concert.
The Athena Concert Series is part of the Athena Performing Arts Initiative launched in July 2018. The Athena Performing Arts Committee's vision is to provide opportunities for learning, creative expression and civic engagement for all ages with Athens and the surrounding communities. Their goal with the performing arts series is to provide professional productions by local, national and international artists to enhance of the quality of life of those in the community, expand educational opportunities and broaden access to performing arts.
Athena Performing Arts Committee member Greg Young said he's known about The Decoys for several years and has heard them play. Young approached Muscle Shoals music producer Andreas Warner when he looked at booking The Decoys. Warner has worked with a number of Muscle Shoals musicians including the Muscle Shoals All Stars.
“I felt like if Athens and the area heard good Muscle Shoals music, it would be something over here everyone would like,” Young said, adding Athens will be getting a opportunity to enjoy a portion of the stars from Muscle Shoals.
Young said the concert will also include opening act Mitch Mann and the Mojo Mixers, which includes Warner and David McKay.
“The people who come are going to hear some really, really good music,” Young said. “They won't be disappointed.”
Young said the goal is to bring more and more music to Athens. The Performing Arts Center at Athens High School seats approximately 760 people. He said Sweet Tree Productions in Muscle Shoals will be handling sound and lights during the concert.
“It will be done right,” Taylor said.
Another committee member, Bill Swindell, said he will be working and doing whatever needs to be done.
“I'm so ready for it,” Swindell said. “I've seen the band, off and on over the years, 10 or 12 times. I'm saying if you go, you will be glad you went. You will walk back and say, 'I'm glad I didn't miss this.'”
Swindell said any one of the musicians is “entertaining” and “really terrific.”
“This isn't something I would say about just anybody,” he said. “They are the best in the area.”
Chris Hamilton, a committee member who helped spearhead the concert, said about 200 tickets were sold by noon Monday.
“We would love to have 300,” she said. “Come out and support the group and the effort to bring more music here.”
