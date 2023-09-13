City of Birmingham announces 60th anniversary commemoration events of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

Dawoud Bey: The Birmingham Project: The Birmingham Museum of Art will present the exhibition "Dawoud Bey: The Birmingham Project" beginning Sept. 14. The exhibition consists of a series of diptychs by renowned photographer Dawoud Bey that pays homage to the legacy of the church bombing.

4 Little Girls documentary screening. The Morgan Project will host a screening of the Spike Lee’s documentary “4 Little Girls” on Sept. 14 at the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, 1821 2nd Ave. North. The screening begins at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a conversation with survivors and the victims’ family. For details, visit sidewalkfest.org.

Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Commemorates Church Bombing: With the theme of “Looking 60 years forging Justice for a Better World,” the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church will commemorate the 60th year anniversary of the church bombing on Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Jackson will be the keynote speaker.

Through His Eye: The Photography of Chris McNair: The City of Birmingham will highlight the work of the late photographer Chris McNair with an exhibition of images he captured during the Birmingham civil rights movement, including one of his late daughter Denise McNair who was killed in the church bombing. The exhibit is on the second floor of Birmingham City Hall, 710 20th Street North. Visitors can view the collection Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 16. For details, visit www.birminghamal.gov/mcnairexhibit.

Four Little Girls Play. As part of the Human Rights New Works Festival, the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church will join Red Mountain Theatre for a reading of Christina Ham’s “Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963.” The one-act play will be held Sept. 24. at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus. Tickets can be purchased at redmountaintheatre.org.