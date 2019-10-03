Editor's note: This is the first in a possible series of articles written by Charles Joseph, a freelance writer. If you have ideas for future articles, contact Joseph at c.joseph0613@gmail.com.
With issues over things like aggression and gender identity, some men are finding themselves in a difficult spot.
More than ever, men are striving to be something else instead of leaning on lessons learned from their fathers. Many are simply walking away from their families, which impacts society as a whole.
It's a concern to Pastor IV Marsh, lead pastor at Epic Church and creator of the IAM4 movement, which serves to mentor men.
“We are just now experiencing the arrival of a generation who is experiencing fathers voluntarily walking away from their families,” Marsh said.
So, what is a man? Is it being less aggressive or more aggressive? Should a man be afraid to cry or show emotion to his children? What about walking away from an unnecessary fight?
These are questions that Marsh and the staff at Epic Church are working to answer for its members as part of an age-specific mentoring program. Marsh explained the age-specific IAM4 program provides a necessary component for young men who are missing leadership in their home.
“Teachers will tell you what to do. Fathers will show you how to do it. Both are important,” Marsh said.
In IAM4, men are encouraged to take on and learn in multiple roles.
“We invite men to IAM4 to walk as prophet, priest, king and warrior,” Marsh said. “A prophet is a mentor or teacher. As a man, we must always be teaching and admonishing one another. As a priest, one must choose to be a leader, especially in his own family. As a king, one must create resources to better the world in which you live in.”
He added society as a whole benefits from sharing resources. Being a warrior, however, may mean multiple things.
“It means to lead a selfless life and being available to those that are in need,” he said. “It means resolving problems and not perpetuating conflict. A true warrior is the last to draw the sword and the last to put it up if you make him draw.”
What defines a man is not a new issue. Marsh said the root of it is that no one knows.
“ … Nobody knows what manhood is, nobody knows how to model it and nobody knows what it looks like,” he said.
Epic Church has campuses in Decatur and Athens. Visit epicchurch.tv to learn more about the church, its missions and outreach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.