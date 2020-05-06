Each day, John Griffin gets behind the wheel of his pickup truck and drives to the Senior Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility. He drives to the back of the building and parks near the dumpsters.
Last week, he could get out of his truck and walk a few feet to his destination. Now, he walks along the sidewalk to a chainlink fence, opens the gate and continues walking around the building to a courtyard.
At 82, he does this three or four times a day, if the weather is nice. On Tuesday, it was drizzling and cloudy, but that didn't matter.
What matters is that in the corner of the courtyard is a window, and on the other side of that window is his wife, Ann.
He wears a face mask when he visits. He uses his cellphone to call hers, then sets it on his side of the windowsill while they talk.
Sometimes he has to remind her to move her finger off the microphone of her phone when she talks.
She's been at the rehab facility for two weeks now, and it's the longest they've been apart since they married 62 years ago.
"We're going to have a meeting today with the therapists and people to tell us how far she's come," Griffin said.
Visiting her through a window has been tough, but it's gotten better, he said. Ann fell at home a few weeks ago, and she had to go to the hospital to have screws put in her hip. The closest John could get to a visit then was the hospital parking lot.
"That wasn't a good feeling," he said.
The couple met at Pettusville Church of Christ when they were in their late teens. John said he was fresh out of high school, but Ann, two years his junior, still had a year to go at West Limestone High School. They eventually married and had three daughters together. Their youngest daughter, Tracie Fuqua, says they're as much in love today as they were when they wed.
John and Ann have been active throughout their lives — John worked at Monsanto in Decatur for more than 30 years and coached softball, while "Ms. Ann" sold Avon, taught Sunday school and even spent some time as a substitute teacher at Owens Junior High. They took the kids to 4-H, sports and whatever else their girls were into.
"I don't think they ever missed anything me and my two sisters were in," Tracie said. "Anything we were involved in, one of them was there, and it's the same for the grandkids. ... We haven't always been the best kids, but they have been the best parents."
John said they loved fishing together and would go as often as they could, but the couple decided to sell their boat a few years ago. Ann has had three strokes and uses a walker to get around, and John was worried she might fall getting in and out of the vessel.
"She's always been somebody that's gone wide open all the time, and it's been a big change for her," John said of their new lifestyle.
Tracie and her sister, Lisa Pipes, visit Ann at the rehab center at least once a day. Sometimes they'll go in a small group with their spouses or kids, and sometimes family members will visit one-on-one. Tracie said they try to space it out so Ann sees someone at least every couple of hours.
John said they'll call and tell him when they're going so he doesn't go at the same time. He tries to go in the morning after breakfast, around lunchtime, then twice in the evenings — once around 5 p.m., then again before Ann goes to bed.
"This has been the worst thing they've been through since my (oldest) sister died, I think," Tracie said. "They've never been apart this long. ... We're all just really dreading Mother's Day, too, because we won't be able to see her on Mother's Day, but the flip side of it is, we don't have to worry about them catching COVID-19."
She said the rehab facility has been "really, really careful," and the family is grateful Ann is where she is. Tracie believes her mother wouldn't have as good a shot at getting well enough to go home if she wasn't at Senior Rehab and Recovery. She praised the staff for treating her mother as if Ann were their mother or grandmother, too.
On the few occasions the family has had to convince John the weather was too bad for him to stand outside Ann's window, the employees have helped arranged video calls for the family, Tracie said.
Ann doesn't like that, though. She said she and John do what they have to do, but nothing will be as good as standing next to him and seeing him without a phone or window screen in the way.
"You couldn't beat him anywhere," she said. "I hope you get you one like him. He gets anything I need and a lot of what I want. I don't need a lot of it, but he gets it anyway. You have no idea how good he is."
When asked if she was ready to be home again, she answered with an emphatic, "Yes. Been ready."
John is also ready for her to be home.
"It's been kind of bad," he admitted. "You look over at the chair, and she's not there."
But they know it's temporary. The current safer-at-home order, which includes restrictions on patients having in-person visitors, is due to expire May 15. The family said Ann can already get up and walk around some, so they hope she'll be ready to go home before then.
But, if not, John is ready to get in his pickup truck and drive to see her, multiple times a day, until she is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.