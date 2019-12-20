Limestone County's congressional representative on Thursday lashed out at Democrats in the U.S. House who voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-5th, said Democrats did not prove their case against Trump. He said Trump's offenses did not rise to the level of impeachment as laid out in the U.S. Constitution — bribery, treason or high crimes and misdemeanors.
Brooks was one of the 197 Republicans who voted “nay” on Article 1 (Abuse of Power) and one of the 198 Republicans who voted “nay” on Article 2 (Obstruction of Congress). Three House members did not vote, and one, Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, voted “present.”
“Over the past 230 years, American elected officials have defined criminal conduct in thousands upon thousands of city, county, state or federal criminal ordinances and statutes,” Brooks said. “Notably, the Socialist Democrats’ impeachment articles fail to cite a single criminal ordinance or statute they claim President Trump violated. That absence fatally flaws the Socialist Democrats’ impeachment efforts.”
Brooks, who previously worked as a prosecutor, attorney and as Madison County's district attorney, said each one of Democrats' allegations against Trump amounted to nothing more than “propaganda” that “fell on its face.” He added the charges levied against Trump are not impeachable offenses.
“If they were, then almost every past president, including Barack Obama, could have been impeached on one impeachment article or the other,” Brooks said. “In sum, Socialist Democrats have abused their majority power for political reasons to undermine the president and trash the votes of 63 million Americans. It is a dangerous precedent. It is a threat to our Constitution and Republic. The American people ought to punish the Socialist Democrats for this abuse.”
Local parties react
Noah Wahl, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party, said he was disappointed by the impeachment, but he was not surprised.
“The Democrats have had it in for President Trump from the beginning,” he said. “The Democrats can't believe that the American people still believe in the conservative values that are the foundation of our nation.”
Among those values, he said, are limited government, fiscal responsibility, low taxes, low regulation, personal responsibility, liberty and freedom.
Wahl described the impeachment of Trump as an attempt by Democrats to interfere in elections.
“We're seeing this at every level of politics across our nation, and the people are starting to wake up to these shenanigans,” he said. “There truly is a battle of ideas going on.”
That battle, he said, comes down to Democrats, who believe in “big government and socialism,” versus Republicans, who believe in limited government and The Constitution.
“I'm confident that the Senate will not remove the president from office, and I think the American people are seeing what is really going on,” Wahl said.
Ken Hines, chairman of the Limestone County Democrats, said he's been following the impeachment process since it began, and he agrees with the House decision to conduct the investigation and to impeach the president.
“I believe what he has done violated his oath of office and violated the Constitution, and he made every effort to conceal evidence of that from Congress,” Hines said. “The timing is unfortunate, but the decision to take action before the next election was a proper decision.”
Effect on elections
Jess Brown, a retired Athens State professor and a political expert, said he doesn't believe Trump's impeachment by the House would have any impact on his presidential election. He pointed out Alabama is one of the most Trump-friendly states in the country, if not the most.
“(The impeachment) will be used as evidence to reinforce existing views of people who weren't going to vote for Trump, and it will be used to reinforce the views of loyalists who will accept Trump's explanation,” he said.
He said the only factor that could change the minds of Trump supporters would be if the U.S. Senate votes to impeach Trump and remove him from office. Brown said that appears unlikely.
Where Trump's impeachment could have an impact, he said, is on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Right now, there are three Republican frontrunners — Jeff Sessions, Bradley Bryne and Tommy Tuberville. One of those candidates will face incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, whose reelection bid may hinge on his impeachment vote.
“Jones will be pressured by his fellow partisans to vote to remove (Trump), and he'll be pressured by people back home not to remove. It will be interesting to see how he manages that political issue,” Brown said. “If Jones votes for removal on both charges, whoever the Republican nominee is will wear him out on it.”
Brown said some political pundits refer to Jones as “the walking dead,” because there is thought that Jones won't be able to beat his Republican challenger in November. Brown isn't so sure.
“I don't think you can count out a U.S. senator who has some political savvy, and he's got savvy,” Brown said of Jones. “There's an age-old thought that a candidate has to worry about money, message and manpower. He'll have money, I think he'll have a credible message, and I think, as far as manpower, the Democratic Party will have some energy. That being said, does he have an uphill climb? Absolutely.”
