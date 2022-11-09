“I think the kids did famously,” Dr. Wayne Simpkins, one of the security guards at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, said of the four students who were the first chosen for the school’s honor guard.
“They did their job diligently; they took it seriously,” Simpkins said.
“It all started when I noticed we had a tattered flag on the pole,” Simpkins went on to say.
After noticing the flag was beyond repair, he coordinated with the Woodmen of the World to obtain a replacement flag.
Simpkins taught the students flag etiquette in preparation for them taking on the task of hoisting the flag.
“It’s our challenge to make sure, when we present a flag, that the recipient knows the responsibility they carry in displaying an American flag,” said Philip Robertson, Community Outreach Advisor for WoodmenLife.
“Flag etiquette is doing what you know is right to fold, to carry, to hoist, to fly at half staff, and also to retire it when it’s beyond repair,” said Robertson. “Flag etiquette dictates us to do that because we want to, not because we have to.”
The honor guard will lower the flag on Thursday afternoon before the school leaves for the long Veterans Day weekend.
Simpkins will train other students to be a part of the honor guard over time.
