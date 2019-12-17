An update from the city of Athens:
Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said approximately 240 customers remain without power as Athens Utilities crews replace 10 utility poles in the area of Cowford, Nuclear Plant and Neely roads.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he is seeing damage scattered around Athens. He took these photos this morning around Hatfield Lake Road and also on Moyers Road.
Homeowners can take precautions when hiring a contractor by asking to see the contractor's license from the Home Builders Licensure Board. Homeowners in the Athens city limits can also call City Hall at 256-262-1397 to ensure a contractor has a business license. These steps will help homeowners avoid potential scammers.
