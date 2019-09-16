An Athens councilman and his wife injured last week during a domestic incident are continuing to recover at Huntsville Hospital this week.
A statement issued by the city Monday read: “City Councilman Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”
The statement went on to say the couple is in stable condition. It is unknown when they may be released from the hospital.
The Travis's were injured at their home late Thursday night. An investigation determined the couple's son, 33-year-old Sean Travis, hit them with a car. He was later charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He remained in the Limestone County Jail Monday afternoon with bail set at $25,000.
