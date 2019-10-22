A man suspected in a fatal shooting in Cullman County was apprehended Monday evening after crashing in Limestone County, according to a Twitter post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The post said 30-year-old Matthew LeWayne Clayton crashed on Interstate 65 near the Elkmont exit. Calls about a reckless driver on the interstate preceded the crash.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 call was made from a residence on County Road 223 in the Prospect Mountain community in Cullman County. Arriving on the scene, deputies found one person dead and two others injured.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed the victim who died at the scene was a male. Cullman EMS transported two victims to an area hospital, where one died.
The victims were identified Tuesday by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office as 76-year-old Thomas Frank DeWille of Owens Cross Roads and 75-year-old Rollan Frank Edwards of Prospect Mountain. The third victim, Jody Jay Tudor, 48, of Prospect Mountain remained in a Cullman-area hospital Tuesday.
Deputies issued be-on-the-lookout alerts to law enforcement agencies after Clayton was seen heading north on I-65. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office post said Clayton's cellphone was pinged near the I-65/I-565 interchange.
Shortly thereafter, the post said “multiple callers” identified a reckless vehicle that matched the description of Clayton's vehicle. The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m.
After the crash, Clayton was taken to the Limestone County Jail where he was charged with DUI (controlled substances), failing to stop, operating a vehicle without insurance and switched tag.
After being extradited to Cullman County, Clayton was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond set.
