The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of three bodies at a home Wednesday morning, an official said.
Deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said the Sheriff's Office received a request for a welfare check at the residence, located in the 22000 block of Black Road, at about 10:30 a.m. An officer was on the scene at 10:53 and reported the discovery of a body in an exterior shed.
Two other bodies were found in the home — one in an attached garage and one inside the residence.
The Limestone County Coroner is still on the scene. The bodies have not been removed as Sheriff's Office personnel conduct the investigation.
One female was taken from the residence to the Limestone County Jail, though it is not known if the woman is a person of interest or a witness.
A reporter at the scene said Limestone County Animal Control removed at least two dogs from the home, one of which appeared to have been injured.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
