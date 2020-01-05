An Elkmont man was shot by deputies after pointing a shotgun at the law enforcement officers, an official said.
Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff's office received a call around 5 p.m. today reporting domestic violence at a residence in the 22000 block of Sugar Way in Elkmont. Upon arrival to the home, 57-year-old George Dison approached deputies with a shotgun, Young said.
Young said deputies instructed Dison to drop the weapon, but he refused.
"In fact, he pointed it at them," Young said. "They opened fire."
Dison was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It's a shame it had to occur this way, but by all appearances, it looks like (the deputies) didn't have any other choice," Young said.
Young said it was the second time deputies responded to the residence today. The first call occurred around 11 a.m. Records show Dison has been arrested in the past for domestic violence charges by Athens Police Department and LCSO.
"We have been at this residence multiple times over the last few years for various reasons," Young said.
The State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation, as is procedure with any officer-involved shooting, Young said. He said the deputies were not injured in the shooting but did not say if anyone else was injured as a result of the reported domestic violence that led to deputies being at the scene.
A press conference is scheduled for Monday morning. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
