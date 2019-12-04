A prison break that wasn't led to a lot of excitement in the East Limestone community Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement received a call from the Limestone Correctional Facility about two escaped inmates shortly after 3 p.m. Limestone County Sheriff's deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said someone performing work at the prison reported seeing two men in white exit through a fence.
Inmates at the prison wear white jail uniforms.
In response, Limestone County Schools placed East Limestone High School and Creekside Elementary School on modified lockdown. The schools had already dismissed for the day, but after-school activities were still going at East Limestone.
Despite there being no escapees or threat to the community, Young said the report wasn't a complete bust.
“We responded along with (the prison dogs) and set up a perimeter,” Young said. “It turned out to be a really good drill for everybody, and it worked pretty well.”
