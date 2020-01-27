Limestone County Schools announced their executive director of human resources had been put on paid leave Monday, but officials remain tight-lipped about why.
Mark Isley, who has been with the system since September 2018, was placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, while an investigation is conducted into his employment. LCS released a statement Monday afternoon announcing the decision and adding that because of the ongoing investigation, no additional details would be released at this time.
When asked about the matter, Isley told The News Courier he was as clueless as anyone else.
"I can assure I have done nothing wrong, and I will defend that," he said before directing further comment to his attorney.
Isley is being represented by attorney Shane Sears. In a statement, Sears said they "demanded to know the reason" for Isley being placed on leave within hours of him being informed of the decision.
"Instead of providing us the reason, the Limestone County school board's attorney responded that 'there is no obligation on the part of a superintendent to provide a reason for placing someone on administrative leave with pay,'" Sears said. "This cowardly action by the Limestone County school board denies Dr. Isley the right to due process and the ability to clear his name of any false allegations against him."
Sears further alleged this action "defamed" Isley, and Isley would "vigorously defend" himself.
"Clearly, the interim superintendent is playing politics," Sears said. "This action is deplorable and should concern the employees of the school district and all of the citizens of Limestone County."
LCS Interim Superintendent Mike Owens disputed the attorney's claim, saying it wasn't politics and instead the system's way of making sure the matter was investigated effectively.
"We're trying to get to the root of anything that's being insinuated and make certain we do it in such a manner and way that it doesn't impact the system or employee," Owens said. "Administrative leave is not punitive. He has his salary and everything. It's something we do so the investigation itself is not impeded in anyway."
LCS' announcement came about 90 minutes before board members were set to begin public interviews for the district's next superintendent.
