The Limestone County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deaths of three adults found Wednesday morning in a home on Black Road, north of Athens.
A deputy arrived at the home at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday after a relative of at least one of the victims called 911 to request a welfare check. The relative said they hadn't heard from their family member, or members, “in a certain amount of time,” according to Public Information Officer Stephen Young.
The deputy found one adult victim in a shed behind the home, then discovered two more adult victims — one in the garage attached to the home and the other inside the home. Young could not say how the victims were related, but he confirmed the deaths were being investigated as a domestic homicide.
“October is one of those times when we actually focus on domestic violence (awareness and prevention),” Young said, “and unfortunately, this appears to be the result of domestic violence. It just furthers the need for that to be addressed, not just by the community but by individuals and families.”
A woman was transported from the home to the Limestone County Jail, but as of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no arrests made in the case. At least four animals were removed from the home, including a Weimaraner (a large hunting or sporting dog) that appeared to be injured.
When asked when the victims may have died, Young said recent weather affected the ability to provide an accurate estimate.
“It's difficult to give a time estimate, being that we've had record highs in the past few days,” he said. “There are a lot of conditions to be taken into consideration — air-conditioning, no air-conditioning, location of the bodies, things like that.”
There was also no information provided about how the victims died, except that they appeared to be victims of a homicide.
“We expect to be out here a while,” Young said Wednesday. “There's a lot to look at. … We're going to do everything we can to bring closure to the people here and the families involved, to bring closure to the community.”
Neighbors and former residents of the area said they were surprised by the incident. Jenny Usery told The News Courier she was “shocked” by the news. Rachel Usery Anderson said on Facebook she would never be able to look at the house the same way again.
