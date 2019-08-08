A Huntsville man charged this week in connection to the shooting death of an Ardmore man has been formally charged in the shooting death of his estranged wife.
Fred Somerville, 47, of 4507 NW Calvert Road, received a second capital murder charge Wednesday in connection to the death of Lakresha Somerville. The formal charge is capital murder of a person inside a vehicle.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said the arrest warrant was served Wednesday during a initial court appearance related to the shooting death of 74-year-old Bruce Cosman. Somerville was extradited Tuesday from Pickens County, where he had been held on other charges, to Limestone, where he was formally charged with capital murder in relation to Cosman's death.
Limestone County authorities believe Somerville shot Cosman to death outside Cosman's home off Alabama 251 the night of July 18. Cosman's wife told authorities the couple heard noises outside and Cosman went to investigate. She then heard gunshots.
Somerville was arrested the following day in Pickens County after Aliceville police officers investigated a report of a stolen car near the downtown area. Chief Tonnie Jones told media outlets officers fired at the car, bringing it to a stop.
As previously reported, the vehicle belonged to Somerville's estranged wife, Lakresha Somerville. Her body, shot once in the head, was found in the front passenger seat. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a July 22 press conference she had been dead for several hours.
Lakresha Somerville worked in Ardmore, Tennessee, and was reported missing by her mother, who believed she was kidnapped. Blakely said there was a history of domestic violence between Fred and Lakresha Somerville.
Somerville faces charges in Pickens County of first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse, reckless endangerment and attempt to elude. He is not eligible for bond in Limestone County because he is facing capital murder charges.
