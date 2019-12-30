Based on surveys conducted Monday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a small tornado formed Sunday evening in Limestone County, west-southwest of Athens.
Preliminary findings rated the tornado, which started at 6:50 p.m. Sunday and lasted for seven minutes, as an EF0 with peak wind speeds of 85 mph.
The path is estimated to be 5 miles long and 50 yards across at its widest point.
Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita White said the storm was "not really surprising" but added she hates when they happen all the same. White said the possibility of severe weather had been predicted several days before.
Several residents said outdoor weather sirens did not sound Sunday. White explained sirens in Limestone County sound when the county is under a tornado warning or a storm in a neighboring county is moving through.
“Neither occurred yesterday,” White said.
White encouraged all residents to purchase a weather radio and not depend on outdoor weather sirens.
She also advised residents to seek shelter early, especially those who live in mobile homes, which are not built to sustain strong winds.
“Have a plan,” White said. “Don't wait until the last minute or until you're under a warning to find a shelter.”
