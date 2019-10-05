LCSO badge
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating an armed robbery of a Tanner business that occurred Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., three armed males whose faces were covered entered PT Welding and Trailer Sales on Harris Station Road. Two of the men were armed with pistols, while another had a rifle.

The suspects robbed employees and took $8,000-$10,000 from the business, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were last seen heading northbound on Harris Station Road in a brown Ford Focus.

A short time later, a male was detained by deputies, but further investigation revealed the man was not a suspect.

Deputies also found a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle on Laughmiller Road and had it towed. The vehicle had been stolen Friday morning in Huntsville.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.

The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.

