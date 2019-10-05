The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating an armed robbery of a Tanner business that occurred Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., three armed males whose faces were covered entered PT Welding and Trailer Sales on Harris Station Road. Two of the men were armed with pistols, while another had a rifle.
The suspects robbed employees and took $8,000-$10,000 from the business, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were last seen heading northbound on Harris Station Road in a brown Ford Focus.
UPDATE: Security footage is below. 3 males with faces covered and wearing gloves, 2 with pistols and 1 with rifle, robbed employees and took $8000-10,000. The tan Ford Focus they left in was recovered and had been stolen this AM in Huntsville. Please call 256-232-0111 with info. https://t.co/1PgKKxeVdA pic.twitter.com/EU28r52kE6— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 4, 2019
A short time later, a male was detained by deputies, but further investigation revealed the man was not a suspect.
Deputies also found a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle on Laughmiller Road and had it towed. The vehicle had been stolen Friday morning in Huntsville.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
