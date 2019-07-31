A teenage girl was killed Wednesday afternoon in an ATV crash in Limestone County, an official confirmed.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said the accident occurred in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road, which is just west of Athens. He said via the department's Twitter page that the Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the fatality.
The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Young said it was unclear when the crash occurred.
According to emergency radio dispatches, the ATV rolled over and landed on top of a 14-year-old girl, and those at the scene were initially unable to remove the vehicle.
The News Courier did not have the name of the victim prior to Wednesday's deadline. We will post more information about the accident and the victim to enewscourier.com as we receive it and in Friday's print edition.
Clements High School posted the following message to the school's Facebook page: "Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and others in the Clements community, who were affected by today’s tragedy. For those who may find it helpful, we will have additional counselors available tomorrow evening at open house and on Monday at the school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.