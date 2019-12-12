Santa Claus presents a gift to a child Tuesday at the annual tree lighting and gift giveaway, hosted by the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee. This year's event was different because gifts were given at Pincham-Lincoln Center rather than Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park as in years past.
The man with the toys
William Arthur Book, 55, of Athens, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Spry Funeral Home.
James Floyd passed away Monday, Dec. 9. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Chattanooga Funeral Home East. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
Betty Jean Gatlin, 73, of Elkmont, Alabama, died at home Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home. Burial in Apostolic Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. to service time Thursday at Spry.
Tammy Hill, 60, of Athens, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her residence. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation is 1:30-2 p.m. Thursday at Spry.
