Limestone County draws new residents like no other Alabama locale.
For some, it's the robust development. For others, it's the climate.
For Tom Mayer, it's community journalism.
Mayer was recently named editor of The News Courier.
Armed with 24 years' experience and a passion for his field, Mayer comes to Limestone County from Boone, N.C., where he served as the executive editor of the Mountain Times Publications.
"I have a strong belief in community journalism, which brought me to Alabama," said Mayer, who had also previously worked in Mississippi, Florida and New York in addition to North Carolina. "My personal philosophy is that community journalism is the future of newspapers, because we provide what other media outlets cannot provide. There are so many other avenues to get news, but only in your local newspaper can you find local content.”
And as a Navy veteran, Mayer's passion runs deep.
"As a Navy vet — I was a nuclear reactor operator — I'd spent a few years in math and sciences, but decided to go back to my first love, which was English," Mayer said. "So, I jumped ship and took a job as a reporter and just fell in love with it, writing in a community direction and making a difference in the places we live, work and play.”
Mayer holds a master's degree in English, has taught on the college level, and has worked in community newspapers from upstate New York in the Lake Ontario area to southern Mississippi.
As editor of The News Courier, Mayer oversees operations of the newspaper editorial content. And as editor, he intends to curate a more specific passion — the editorial page.
“The News Courier is our paper of record — the news source for all things local, never losing that focus," he said. "We need to hold accountable those who need to be held accountable, promote those who need to be promoted and give praise where praise is due. Watchdog journalism is extremely important to me."
The News Courier publisher Katherine Miller shares Mayer's enthusiasm.
"Tom's commitment to journalism and community is exceptional, and he's already demonstrated that throughout his career," Miller said. "Now, he can bring that passion to the heart of our communities."
Mayer, who moved to the area with wife, Sonja, received a warm reception.
"We've run into so many people who've been helpful in so many ways we'd never expected, just from store clerks to next-door neighbors," he said. "It's got a good small-town feel, but there's big-town resources. It's been fantastic since we've been up here."
To contact Mayer, e-mail tom@athensnews-courier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.