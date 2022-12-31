- Nationwide manhunt for Casey White
SunDropped? Buffalo Rock acquires Madison SunDrop In January, SunDrop drinkers across Limestone County became concerned as their beloved soft drink vanished from store shelves. The empty shelves led to people asking,”Where has all the SunDrop gone?” The purchase of Madison SunDrop by Buffalo Rock led to the temporary shortage. The company quickly rebounded but once again found itself struggling to keep the citrus soda on shelves over the summer as the country experienced a CO-2 shortage.
Quacking the case: Public notices Big Spring Park dwindling duck population
- In August, The News Courier reported on a perceived reduction of number of ducks at the Big Spring Park. Rumors flew blaming the pond’s muskrats for the disappearance of the ducks. While a predator may be involved, there are a number of other potential causes, such as the Waterfowl Enthusiasts at Big Spring’s relocating the ducks or other human interference with the population. At the end of the day, with a mostly vegetarian diet, it’s likely not the muskrats.
Round and round we go: It’s open On March 8, 2022, after a long wait, motorists were thrilled to learn that at least part of the AL Hwy 251 roundabout opened. A few weeks later, April 1, the Lindsay lane portion was also opened– almost one year from the time the project began. The $3.6 million ALDOT project was projected to be completed by the end of 2021 but weather became a major issue. “Everything depends on the weather. “The thing with the concrete is they have to have the surface temperature warm enough for about 72 hours, or it will crack or won’t set correctly,” ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.
Historic Woodside Mansion destroyed by fire
- A fire destroyed the historic Woodside Mansion in Belle Mina back in November. Woodside Mansion was constructed in 1860-61. It was a wedding gift to Mary Chambers Bibb, the granddaughter of Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. The grand home was located on the Bibb plantation estate in Belle Mina. The home was listed on the National Register of Historic Homes in 1982. Segers Volunteer Fire Department suspects that the fire was caused in the fireplace or chimney.
A Southern Gem: Perfect in every way
- Tuesday, Oct. 18, Helen Miller Greenhaw, 80, of Athens passed away unexpectedly. The news of her passing was met with tributes and stories of the woman who gave her all to family, friends, and community. She was kind to all and in her own unique way, made everyone feel special.
- “Her personality and the way she treated people was so kind and with so much compassion for her community. Always trying to make a difference,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
- Many of Helen’s friends and former students shared touching tributes that explained why she was so special and a true “Southern gem.”
Cultivate Church purchases Cinemagic
- With the end of the summer, so too came the end of the Cinemagic Theatre. The theatre which opened in 1997 closed its doors to the public forever at the end of July, ending with a screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
- ”Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for the years we have spent together,” the owner wrote in a letter to the editor. “Cinemagic Theatre thanks its managers, the film glue that held us together and made it work.”
Local student speaks on teacher certification changes
- Earlier this year state education board members voted to allow alternatives for students who have been unable to pass the Praxis. Previously, teacher candidates had to pass the Praxis test in their subject area, have a GPA in their subject area of 2.5, and pass the edTPA assessment as a part of student teaching. Local teacher candidate, Livingston Long, shared his struggles with passing the Praxis with the board during a meeting.
- “I’d been talking to board members and the chief of staff for the state board of education, and they presented a proposal to modify the requirements. I talked to them about how that would go and if it would apply to me and if it would create potential openings for teachers to fill those positions,” said Long.
The Man: Athens man performs with The Killers
- With one deep breath, Athens native Michael Phraner lived out his rock and roll fairytale when he was picked to join The Killers on stage in Nashville. Phraner took a shot at playing drums during the band’s performance of “Reasons Unknown” at their Saturday night show at Bridgestone Arena.
- Phraner grew up in Athens and graduated from Athens High School in 2012. He began playing drums at the age of 13 for his church youth group. Now 29, he continues to play drums on the worship team at Summit Crossing-Limestone.
- His love for The Killers began over a decade ago. “The Killers are one of my all time favorite bands. Been a fan since 2009. This was my first Killers concert, and after hearing about the fan-drummer tradition, I knew I had to give it a shot,” Phraner said.
It’s open: Buc-ee’s grand opening held
- What seemed like the whole county waited on the edge of their seats for Buc-ee’s to open after the groundbreaking in 2021. On Nov. 21, the doors to the new 53,470 square feet Buc-ee’s opened to the public at 6 a.m. and crowds came out for the Texas barbeque sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets, and Buc-ee’s merchandise but the staff were up to the opening day challenge and kept lines and waits to a minimum. The opening of the store brought over 250 new jobs with starting pay ranging from $16 to $22 an hour with benefits. Buc-ee’s owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin III welcomed the customers with local and state leaders at a ribbon cutting on opening day.
Honorable Mentions
Watching from afar: North Alabama family awaits news from UkraineCollin Raye performs free showVeterans Museum receives $1M
Huntsville annexes Limestone land
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.